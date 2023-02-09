WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.52

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and traded as high as $45.14. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 157,233 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $22,726,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 58.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,037,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 830.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 297,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 265,491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,478,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,823,000 after purchasing an additional 214,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 369,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 205,080 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

