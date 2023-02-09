WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $63.17. 405,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 540,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
