WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $63.17. 405,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 540,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 102.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 6,386,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,195,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,579,000 after buying an additional 1,674,347 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21,207.2% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,730,000 after acquiring an additional 935,449 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,416,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,858,000 after acquiring an additional 336,074 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.