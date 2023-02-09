Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ST. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,324,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,865,000 after buying an additional 285,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,761,000 after buying an additional 765,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after buying an additional 476,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,957,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,826,000 after acquiring an additional 147,743 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.