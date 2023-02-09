Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Trading Down 0.9%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.59. Approximately 22,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 25,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

WRDLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Worldline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($67.74) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worldline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

