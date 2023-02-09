Wrapped Bitcoin Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for $21,741.82 or 0.99784821 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.84 billion and $199.27 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 176,472 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

