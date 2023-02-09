Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $123,533.21

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $174.28 million and approximately $123,533.21 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00443397 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,667.56 or 0.29371454 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.00429237 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,075,138,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,735,299,581 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,075,119,112 with 1,735,279,720 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09986842 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $123,338.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

