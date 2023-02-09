Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.08

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.08 and traded as high as $31.41. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 793 shares trading hands.

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.81% of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

