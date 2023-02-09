Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Xylem updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00 to $3.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.25 EPS.

Xylem Stock Down 1.4 %

XYL opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Xylem by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.30.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.