YES WORLD (YES) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.33 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, YES WORLD has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $14.33 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

