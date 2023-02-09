Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.38.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

