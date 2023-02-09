Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.29

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.29 and traded as low as C$2.00. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 195,766 shares traded.

Zentek Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$223.95 million and a P/E ratio of -25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.29.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

