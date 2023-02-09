Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Zoetis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Zoetis has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,218. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $202.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

