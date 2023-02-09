Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised Zur Rose Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $27.06 on Monday. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $334.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

