Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 109,247 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $16,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,027,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,282,000 after buying an additional 176,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $112.44 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $143.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.42.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

