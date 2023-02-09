Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,408 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $517.91 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $460.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

