Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Equity Residential by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,938,000 after acquiring an additional 118,056 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 81,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

