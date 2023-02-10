127619 (MDN.TO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
127619 (MDN.TO) Stock Performance
127619 has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.07.
About 127619 (MDN.TO)
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
Further Reading
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.