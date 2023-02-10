127619 (MDN.TO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get 127619 (MDN.TO) alerts:

127619 (MDN.TO) Stock Performance

127619 has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.07.

About 127619 (MDN.TO)

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.