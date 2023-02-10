1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Trading Up 1.4%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 7,442 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $66.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business and consumer financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, residential lending, and loan application such as commercial loan, consumer loan, home equity term loan, home equity line of credit application, and mortgage application.

