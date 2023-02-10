2,757 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,645,000 after buying an additional 59,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,705,000 after buying an additional 269,754 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,749,000 after buying an additional 166,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,996,000 after buying an additional 1,789,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

NYSE SWK opened at $84.75 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $170.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

