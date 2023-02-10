334,106 Shares in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 334,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Udemy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Udemy by 83.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Udemy during the second quarter worth $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Udemy by 70.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Udemy during the second quarter worth $1,906,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Udemy during the second quarter worth $312,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 455,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,170. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

In related news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 317,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $3,390,285.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 965,262 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,345.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Udemy news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 317,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $3,390,285.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 965,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,345.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $62,797.01. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,528.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,688 shares of company stock worth $7,209,599. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

