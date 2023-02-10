3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $327.84

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 327.84 ($3.94) and traded as high as GBX 332 ($3.99). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 331 ($3.98), with a volume of 919,925 shares trading hands.

3i Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 331.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 327.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.89.

About 3i Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.