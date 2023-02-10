44,127 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Purchased by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. 210,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,455. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $37.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75.

