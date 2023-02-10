521 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $112.93 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $162.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

