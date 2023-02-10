5,901 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Acquired by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.25. 526,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.46. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $228.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $130,646.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,041,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

