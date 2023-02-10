7,498 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.56. The company had a trading volume of 520,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.60.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.