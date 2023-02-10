7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 115,402,359 shares trading hands.
7digital Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £18.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.29.
About 7digital Group
7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music.
