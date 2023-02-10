7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) Stock Holdings Increased by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC boosted its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,258 shares during the quarter. Rpo LLC owned approximately 0.65% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 92.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VII traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.16. 548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,797. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

About 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

