8,870 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,363,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,882,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.