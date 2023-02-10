8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
8X8 Price Performance
Shares of EGHT stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $684.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.32.
About 8X8
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.