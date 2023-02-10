8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $684.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Get 8X8 alerts:

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.