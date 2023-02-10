AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after buying an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after purchasing an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,823 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AbbVie by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,952,000 after purchasing an additional 631,064 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.30. 2,373,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.69 and its 200 day moving average is $148.89. The stock has a market cap of $265.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

