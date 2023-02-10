AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS.
AbbVie Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.69 and a 200-day moving average of $148.89.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.18.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.