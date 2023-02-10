Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 804,550 shares traded.

Abcourt Mines Stock Down 7.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$22.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,000. Insiders purchased 2,482,000 shares of company stock valued at $173,740 over the last 90 days.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

