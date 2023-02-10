Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACCD. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Trading Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.62. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Accolade by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accolade by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accolade by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.