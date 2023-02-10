Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGROGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.03. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGROGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.06 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $104,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

