Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.03. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.06 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $104,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

