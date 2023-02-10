adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €110.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($118.28) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 29.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) target price on adidas in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($110.75) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($83.87) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

adidas stock traded up €2.26 ($2.43) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €156.26 ($168.02). 426,865 shares of the company were exchanged. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($216.14). The business has a fifty day moving average of €135.94 and a 200 day moving average of €136.45.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

