Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 291.4% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ADMLF remained flat at $2.30 during midday trading on Friday. 7,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,622. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals from GBX 225 ($2.70) to GBX 235 ($2.82) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

