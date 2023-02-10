Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $1.18 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00005443 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $43.13 million and $356,413.60 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008428 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001075 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002019 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,488,051 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

