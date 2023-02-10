Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.69. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 506,727 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ADVM. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 659,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 434,575 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

