Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.43.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
