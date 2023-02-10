Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.21.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $164.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.15.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

