Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Bank of America lowered Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in Affirm by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Affirm by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Affirm by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $13.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

