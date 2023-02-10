Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Wedbush cut their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Affirm from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

