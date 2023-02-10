Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Affirm updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,908,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,680,971. Affirm has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246 over the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Affirm by 90.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

