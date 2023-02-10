Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Affirm updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
AFRM traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,908,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,680,971. Affirm has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246 over the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AFRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
