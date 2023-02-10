Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $14.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.50 to $14.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AFRM. Bank of America lowered shares of Affirm from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

AFRM stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Affirm has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $83.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246 over the last three months. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after buying an additional 754,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after buying an additional 415,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

