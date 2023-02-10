AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AIB Acquisition Stock Performance

AIB Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. AIB Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIB Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in AIB Acquisition by 16.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 808,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 111,628 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AIB Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,461,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in AIB Acquisition by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 427,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 332,150 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in AIB Acquisition by 21.6% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 389,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 69,170 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,799,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIB Acquisition Company Profile

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

