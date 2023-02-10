Aidi Finance (BSC) Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $1,282.40 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

