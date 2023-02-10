Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price Down 7%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) shares fell 7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.72 and last traded at $106.87. 3,140,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,070,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Cowen cut their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $106.07.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 567,636 shares of company stock worth $57,160,426 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 8.6% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

