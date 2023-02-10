Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Update

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Aisin Stock Performance
Shares of ASEKY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.47. 329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Aisin has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75.
About Aisin
