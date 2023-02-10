Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Purchases $25,031.76 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,031.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40.

On Monday, February 6th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.86.

On Monday, January 30th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,072.32.

On Friday, January 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.84.

On Wednesday, January 25th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.40.

On Monday, January 23rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,077.15.

On Thursday, January 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,045.80.

On Tuesday, January 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.52.

On Friday, January 13th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 283 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,045.50.

On Wednesday, January 11th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.60.

AKAM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,253. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.55.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

