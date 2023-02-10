Aleph Zero Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $251.66 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $251.66 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00005889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 197,218,327 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

